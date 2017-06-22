Delhi Confidential: Beaten, Not Shy

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav

Setbacks do not seem to deter JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav from taking up new ventures. Despite being overruled by party leader Nitish Kumar on issues such as the women’s reservation Bill in 2010 and a unified Opposition protest against demonetisation last year, among others, Yadav kept pitching for a joint Opposition candidate for President’s election even after Nitish made clear his support for NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Nitish eventually managed to bring him on board for the party’s support to Kovind’s candidature. Putting up a brave face, Yadav is now trying for a larger Opposition unity on farmers’ issues. He is confident that the JD(U) is with the Opposition on this. Only time will tell.

Farewell Time

As it becomes increasingly apparent that President Pranab Mukherjee is in his last few weeks at Rashtrapati Bhawan, tributes are pouring in. The Statesman, one of the oldest English dailies in the country, is ready with a coffee table book, which will pictorially depict Mukherjee’s tenure at the country’s highest office. The book will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2.

Same Same, But…

Amid continuing uncertainty over the name of a common Opposition candidate against NDA’s nominee for Rashtrapati Bhawan Ram Nath Kovind — and if at all to name one — Lalu Prasad Yadav filed his nomination papers for the election today. The name’s the same as the RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister, but this Lalu comes from Jado Rahimpur village in Bihar’s Saran district.

