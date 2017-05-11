Delhi Confidential: Back To Base

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Taking a hint from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had formed a separate directorate called Transformation Cell last year to work on a set of ideas outside the box to transform the Railways. But the problem was that Rail Bhawan did not have the space – or, more particularly, rooms – left to accommodate officers posted in the cell. So one part of the directorate was functioning from Pragati Maidan. Fed up with the inconvenience, the administration has now decided to put up some temporary porta cabins (portable cabins) on the terrace of one block in Rail Bhawan. Not all officers, however, are said to be happy with the arrangement.

Still Standing

While the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has replaced almost all governors appointed by the UPA, E V L Narasimhan inexplicably continues in his post. The Andhra Pradesh Governor is now also said to be emerging as a candidate for the office of Vice-President. The other day, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought Narasimhan’s removal. He is learnt to have complained that Narasimhan was not letting the TRS government in Telangana fulfil its promises made to the people. Apparently, he also told Singh that the Governor was only interested in visiting temples. It is not known whether Rao’s move is backed by his party, which had appointed Narasimhan.

Filling In For PM

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will fill in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in inaugurating the two-day National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) on May 15. Modi could not spare time for the event, although the event was postponed once to accommodate his hectic schedule. This time, the Home Ministry has decided to go ahead with it. The inauguration was earlier scheduled for April 24.

In Or Out?

The government seems to be remarkably unclear on the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), the NGO that was last month barred from receiving foreign funds. A few days ago, the Indian Council of Medical Research went ahead with a planned event in association with the PHFI. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also had meetings with PHFI officials. It was no surprise, therefore, that when repeatedly asked about the NGO and the status of its association with several Health Ministry projects, Health Minister J P Nadda Nadda could only offer pithy responses. He said his ministry was “seized of the matter”, and that a decision will be taken “in public interest”.

