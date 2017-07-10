Delhi Confidential: Back to 3 Idiots

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar cannot have enough of 3 Idiots, it would seem. The HRD minister has spoken about the film at several events to suit the situation. At an event at Shri Ram College of Commerce in April, the minister urged teachers to be more like Boman Irani’s character Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus in the film. Recently at a BJP conference, he was heard saying “All is well” — a line immortalised by one of the songs of the film — when a glitch was fixed.

On Sunday, while launching a new digital initiative that will create an online bank of all educational certificates, the minister went back to 3 Idiots to illustrate the aim of the initiative. He said the digital bank will ensure that no one can provide a fake degree like Ranchoddas Chanchad (Javed Jaafrey) in the film.

Sound of silence

K C Tyagi, the most vocal spokesperson of the JD(U) is silent on the CBI searches ally Lalu Prasad and his family are facing. “No byte” is the standard line to television journalists thronging him. Tyagi, however, is liberal with mangoes. After all, a “mango bite” is not a bad option when political bitterness seems to be creeping into the grand alliance in Bihar.

Thought for the staff

Having revived the Commandant Bungalow of the President’s Bodyguards in Dehra Dun into the revamped Presidential Retreat Ashiana, President Pranab Mukherjee is set to inaugurate the annexe to the building on Monday. The annexe has twelve low-cost dwelling units, constructed to accommodate officers and staff of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during an incumbent President’s visits to Ashiana. Before Mukherjee, the last President to stay in Ashiana was K R Narayanan in 1998. The Commandant Bungalow was built in the 1920s.

