Delhi confidential: Back in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is back in Delhi again. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is back in Delhi again.

BARELY A week after her meetings with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, apparently to discuss possibility of a joint opposition candidate for Presidential elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is back in Delhi again. She is supposed to attend an all-party meeting called by Sonia Gandhi on Friday. But what has surprised many is that she has also sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On her last visit to Delhi, Mamata had called on President Pranab Mukherjee as well.

Reaching Out

THE CPM headquarters had unusual guests on Wednesday. Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh and some of his party colleagues from Andhra Pradesh came in to meet CPM top boss Sitaram Yechury. The Congress delegation, which included Andhra Pradesh PCC chief and some MPs, had a discussion on the implementation of the special package promised to the state at the time of its bifurcation. The Congress wants CPM’s help in launching an agitation against the central government over the failure to fully implement the package. Amid talks of Opposition unity, it seems the Congress is ready to coordinate with other anti-BJP parties on state-specific issues as well.

Revival Mode

THE ASSOCIATED Journals Ltd, the publishers of Congress mouthpiece National Herald, has found an editor to revive its Urdu-language newspaper Quami Awaz. Zafar Agha, a veteran journalist, who has worked with several publications, including India Today and covered the Congress party among others, has been appointed the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, which has been defunct for the past several years. The move follows the appointment of Neelabh Mishra as editor of National Herald last year. National Herald has since become operational and has a digital presence. The revival of the three newspapers published by the Associated Journals Limited is crucial to its defence in a string of court cases in which Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, both of whom have an interest in the publications, are accused of financial impropriety. The third newspaper of the group, Hindi-language Navjivan, is still without an editor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now