Delhi confidential: Back in action

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was out of action for more than a month because of a fracture, got back to work on Friday. Singh was conducting review meetings at his residence after his plaster was taken off, but stayed away from office and Parliament. While he reviewed the ministry’s day-to-day work himself, his deputies, MoS Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir, took charge when Parliament was in progress.

Delivering A Punch

The erudite MP Shashi Tharoor was caught on the wrong foot on Thursday. During a panel discussion following a book release in the capital, the author asserted that the Constitution does not recognise minorities. He was promptly interrupted by the audience, but he insisted on his words. Some more voices reminded him of various Constitutional provisions for protection of minorities. The author then corrected himself, but not without a punchline — “we have a professor here”.

On A Warm Note

With Hamid Ansari’s retirement, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, a Congress leader from Kerala, will now work under new Chairman of the Upper House M Venkaiah Naidu, who has a different political ideology. But their public display of warmth on Friday was reassuring to most members. Making special mention of Kurien, Naidu said he had seen him suffer but not lose his cool, “but sometimes there are the gravest provocations. After all, he is a human being, not God.” Kurien responded by speaking about Naidu’s vast experience and thorough knowledge of the Constitution. As Deputy Chairman, he added, he would extend his fullest contribution and work under Naidu’s guidance.

