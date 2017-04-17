Delhi confidential: Another son rise

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

Another Son Rise

There are signs that another son could be rising in the BJP. Kartikey, whose father Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, is slowly but surely making his presence felt in the state. While the father continues to assert that Kartikey is busy with his law education, tongues started wagging after he addressed a gathering at the recent Narmada Sewa Yatra. Kartikey, incidentally, has also been busy in Chouhan’s constituency. Observers feel it just a matter of time before he formally enters politics.

Staying Power

So crucial was the Dholpur Assembly byelection for her that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje did not leave the city even after the campaign deadline. When the Congress cried foul, saying it was violation of the model code of conduct, the prompt explanation was that she had sprained a foot and, therefore, the doctors had advised her bedrest. The unusual effort was worth it, considering the BJP’s big victory in the bypoll.

Cutout Clue

With the BJP flooding Bhubaneswar with party flags and banners for its national executive meeting, the BJD seems to have become nervous. At least that is what BJP leaders claim. As proof, they point to a defaced cutout of party chief Amit Shah in the high-security area near the Police Commissioner’s office. Interestingly, a bigger cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearby is untouched.

Biopic Buzz

The Sangh Parivar is eagerly awaiting a movie, Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, based on the life of late Jan Sangh-BJP leader Vijayaraje Scindia. Mathura MP Hema Malini is in the lead role while Vinod Khanna plays the king, her husband. Based on Scindia’s biography by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, this will be the first biopic of a Parivar icon to be commercially released. It might even ignite controversies, given Scindia’s tumultuous relationship with her late son, Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia. The premier at Siri Fort Auditorium this week is expected to be attended by BJP brass.

Fizzling Out

A committee set up by the HRD Ministry to look into the UGC’s decision to discontinue non-NET fellowships seems to have had a quiet burial. UGC’s move to scrap the fellowship in 2015 had evoked strong reactions from the student community, forcing the government to set up the committee. The panel, headed by former IIT Guwahati director Gautam Barua, was supposed to look into ways of not only continuing the fellowship but also expanding its coverage from just central universities to state universities. But ever since Smriti Irani’s transfer to the Textile Ministry, the panel has been rudderless. Queries sent by the panel members about the committee’s continuance to the joint secretary in the ministry has not elicited a response. Amid the ministry’s silence, the committee has not submitted its report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now