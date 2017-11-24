Delhi confidential: Comrade to maharani

“Maharani of Raja Saheb” (being the wife of CPI Rajya Sabha member D Raja) is how Sinha chose to address her. “Maharani of Raja Saheb” (being the wife of CPI Rajya Sabha member D Raja) is how Sinha chose to address her.

The compere at a book launch on Thursday described her as “Comrade Annie Raja” as he called upon her to speak. After the CPI national executive committee member had dwelt at length on her commitment to the cause of minorities, the poor and the downtrodden, it was the turn of actor Shatrughan Sinha, BJP MP from Patna Sahib. He chose to play on her surname. “Maharani of Raja Saheb” (being the wife of CPI Rajya Sabha member D Raja) is how Sinha chose to address her. The comrade was visibly ill at ease over this elevation to a maharani’s pedestal.

2 leaves, 100 lawyers

The battle over the right to have the AIADMK’s poll symbol among the warring factions was expected to be a hard fought one. When the EC announced its order on Thursday, it revealed that 100 lawyers in all represented petitioners, respondents, applicants seeking impleadment and interveners had tussled for about eight months over the two-leaves symbol. According to the list in the order, 44 lawyers represented the petitioners, 25 the respondents and three for Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, among several others.

Out of the loop

As TV channels started flashing news about the Election Commission’s decision to allot the two-leaves symbol to the combined E K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam camp, the T T V Dinakaran side got worked up as they had no clue about the order. Leaders belonging the EPS-OPS camp openly claimed they had got the symbol. Mohit Paul, one of the lawyers of the Dinakaran camp, approached the poll panel. Three emails were shot to EC officials within two hours from 1 pm. In his emails, Paul said it was surprising and shocking that the final order had been released to the media, but not communicated to them. He suggested the EC officials had not answered their phone calls. He said one of the AIADMK MPs has gone on TV to state that he has seen the order whereas he has been told that the order is not finalised.

