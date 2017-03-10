Delhi confidential: Against the odds

Prashant Kishor Prashant Kishor

The exit polls may have concluded that the Congress has no chance in the states that went to polls recently, barring Punjab. But senior Congress leaders are still confident of proving psephologists wrong. Their confidence in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh stems from poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s assessment that while the party will easily win Punjab, the Congress-SP alliance will get at least 190 seats in UP. Only time will tell whether Kishor’s assessment is correct.

Rare Honour

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who organised Prakash Utsav in January to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, will be honoured as “Guru Pyara” by Kes Sambhal Parchar Sanstha, a Sikh organisation, in the national capital on Sunday. Several leaders from many parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had attended the event in Patna. Kumar is being bestowed the honour as he organised the programme for a Sikh Guru on a large scale despite not being a Sikh, said former member of National Commission for Minorities Harcharan Singh Josh.

Holi-day Suggestion

At the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, some leaders had an interesting reason for demanding a holiday on March 14, the day after Holi. It was initially suggested that Parliament would have one holiday on Holi. However, the leaders said one more day would be required to get the colours off themselves.

Panel Revamp

The HRD Ministry is considering names of some eminent academicians to constitute a committee that will finalise the new education policy. The panel formed by former HRD Minister Smriti Irani was headed by ex-bureaucrat TSR Subramanian, and it submitted its report last year. However, ever since Prakash Javadekar took over the ministry, Subramanian’s report is being dubbed as an input for the final document. The names being considered by the ministry include scientists Goverdhan Mehta and M A Mashelkar, former UGC chairman Arun Nigavekar, former vice-chancellor of Pune University Professor Ram Takwale and former vice-chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Professor Talat Aziz.