Delhi confidential: A Familiar Plane

External Minister Sushma Swaraj External Minister Sushma Swaraj

External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is headed to Bangladesh next week on the same commercial airline that she had flown with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when they were bound for New York in September for the UN General Assembly. They were travelling together at a time the two countries were facing the question of the Rohingya refugees crisis. A month after their flight together to New York, they are expected to meet again in Dhaka, where Swaraj will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart A H Mahmood Ali.

Shop Ritual

Like every year, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sat in his family-run grocery shop in Nandanagar, Indore, for two hours on Dhanteras. However busy he is, Vijayvargiya does not miss this practice. He takes the seat in the shop again on Diwali for an hour in the afternoon after which he proceeds for Lakshmi Puja. Vijayvargiya says the 60-year-old shop has been the main source of income for the family and he never had to spend extra money other than the income from it for his household expenses.

Waiting For Rahul

It’s been more than a month that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met top leaders from Odisha and told them he would announce a decision on their demand for a leadership change in the state party soon. The Congress leaders from the state are still waiting. According to some state leaders, state party chief Prasad Harichandan is on his way out and the choice of his replacement is between former state party chief Niranjan Patnaik and former MP Bhakta Charan Das. But with Rahul not announcing a decision, senior leaders feel he may have other choices in mind. The high command in August sent three observers, including MP Gaurav Gogoi, to the state to gauge the party’s mood. The observers, sources said, have given two-three scenarios to strengthen the unit.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App