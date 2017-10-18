Woman tries to sell kidney to meet demand of her lover

A DCW team reached the hospital and heard her ordeal. (Source: PTI Photo) A DCW team reached the hospital and heard her ordeal. (Source: PTI Photo)

Her love knew no boundaries. She was even willing to sell one of her kidneys so that she could marry her man. The 21-year-old woman, a resident of Bihar who had been divorced once, came all the way to Delhi to sell her kidney to pay the Rs 1.8 lakh which had her boyfriend had demanded to marry her. When she reached a hospital in the national capital, the doctors called the 181 Women Helpline Number and informed the police, suspecting her to be involved with a racket dealing in illegal kidney trade.

A DCW team reached the hospital and heard her ordeal.

She told the team that she used to live with her parents in Bihar after her divorce. There she befriended a neighbour.

But as her parents were against their marriage, she left their home and went to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in the hope that the man, who worked in the district, would marry her.

He would but if she paid him.

That was when she came to Delhi and decided to sell one of her kidneys at a government hospital.

A commission member counselled her and suggested she file a complaint with the police against the man.

The woman refused to do so and went back to Bihar with her parents.

The DCW has forwarded the details of her case to the Bihar Women Commission with a request to assist her in taking criminal action against the man.

