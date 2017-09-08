Delhi Commission for Women summons 125 brothel owners

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued summons to 125 brothel owners on GB Road and has asked them to appear before it. The DCW received the details of owners from various agencies but was provided different names for the same brothels, which made it difficult to identify the real owners.

The owners have now been asked to appear before the Commission from September 21 to 24 along with their original identity and address proofs, said a senior DCW official.

Summons to those owners, who refused to receive them, were pasted on the walls of the brothels, the official said.

“GB Road has become a hub for human trafficking, especially of minor girls who are brought here and are subjected to rape, kept in extremely inhuman conditions and are exploited massively,” Maliwal said.

