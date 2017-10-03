Delhi Commission for Women rescues women confined to home for marrying against parents’ wishes

The woman’s husband has alleged that her family threatened to kill him and thanked the commission for acting promptly because of which they were united again. The woman’s husband has alleged that her family threatened to kill him and thanked the commission for acting promptly because of which they were united again.

A 25-year-woman who was confined to her home by her parents for marrying against their wishes was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in collaboration with the Delhi police, the women’s panel said on Tuesday. The commission had received a call on its 181 helpline from the woman and had sought help.

She had got married in a temple without her parents’ consent. The youth’s family did not object to the marriage but the woman’s family was not happy over it.

The woman had told her parents about her relationship but the latter objected to it following which she solemnised her relationship in a temple without her parents’ consent last week, a statement issued by the commission stated.

She went to her matrimonial house and telephonically informed her family about her marriage. Her parents were infuriated and came over to her husband’s place. They beat up the boy and forcefully took their daughter with them and confined her in the house. Her phone was also confiscated.

The woman managed to steal her father’s phone and called on the 181 women helpline for immediate help, the statement said. The DCW’s mobile helpline team and police reached the spot and rescued her and brought her to the police station. The team have also requested the police to provide protection to the couple.

The woman’s husband has alleged that her family threatened to kill him and thanked the commission for acting promptly because of which they were united again.

