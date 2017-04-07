Near-collision of Air India, Indigo flights averted at IGI airport

Collision of Air India, Indigo flights averted at IGI Airport. Collision of Air India, Indigo flights averted at IGI Airport.

A near-collision was averted between Air India and Indigo planes at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday. The Goa-bound AI 156, carrying 122 passengers, was about to take off at 11.15 am from runway 28 when IndiGo’s Ranchi-Delhi 6E 398 landed on the same runway minutes later, reported PTI.

The Air Traffic Control reportedly asked Air India flight captain to reject take off immediately. According to a Times of India report, the Air India flight was on it’s way to take off for Goa when the other aircraft came dangerously close to the carrier.

“The air traffic control (ATC) asked the commander of AI flight, Captain Amit Tyagi, to reject take off immediately as another plane was landing on runway 27. These two runways are not parallel and taper in the direction where the AI flight was to take off and from where the other plane was coming in to land,” a source was quoted as saying to TOI.

Following the incident, the aircraft returned to the terminal for checks on brake assembly and tyres. The Air India aircraft later took off for Goa at 12.50 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

