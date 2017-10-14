Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s blue WagonR found in Ghaziabad

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal car parked at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal car parked at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The Delhi Police located Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s stolen blue WagonR from Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar on Saturday. The police, who were informed about an abandoned car by the Ghaziabad police, confirmed it was the chief minister’s car after checking the vehicle’s engine chassis number.

“We have verified it after checking the car’s engine chassis number. Our teams are still looking for the auto-lifter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M S Randhawa told The Indian Express.

On Saturday morning, the Ghaziabad police alerted authorities in New Delhi of an abandoned Blue WagonR bearing a Delhi registration number at Mohan Nagar. “Acting on this information, two teams of central district police immediately rushed and recovered the car,” police sources added.

After scanning surveillance cameras from several places across the city, the police on Friday had found CCTV footage of what looked like the chief minister’s car passing through the DND toll plaza at around 2 pm the same day. In the search for more clues in the case, teams of Delhi Police had conducted raids in Meerut as well.

The recovery comes a day after the chief minister, in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, said the incident points to the “rapidly deteriorating” law and order situation in the capital. The car, which Kejriwal had used extensively while campaigning for the 2015 Assembly elections, was reported missing on Thursday.

