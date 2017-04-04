Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal looking for excuses, knows he will lose MCD polls: BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making false allegations in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asserted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is looking for excuses as he knows he won’t be able to win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections that is to be held on April 23.

Speaking to ANI here, BJP’s spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra said, “Arvind Kejriwal is trying to find excuses because he has lost in the Punjab and Goa elections. He very well knows that in the MCD elections too he is going to lose. That’s the result as to why he is applying for an anticipatory bail through the Election Commission.”

Patra further claimed that Kejriwal is habitual of making ludicrous charges, adding that he can speak against anyone in this whole world.

“Kejriwal poke against the political parties, and the members of political parties and he has the audacity to speak against the election commission of the country as well,” he added.

Resonating similar views, another BJP leader R.P. Singh told ANI, “Actually he has no work. He just had a feedback unit which was also shut down by the Lieutenant Governor, that’s why he keeps doing this and keeps making such comments on various organisations, like he commented on the Supreme Court, Home Ministry, Media, to name a few.”

Singh further stated that Kejriwal is scared of the forthcoming MCD polls and hence, is making false allegations in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering row and will keep doing this till the result day.

Earlier, Kejriwal expressed doubts over the security features installed in the machines while demanding the upcoming civic polls in the capital be conducted using paper ballots.

The Delhi Chief Minister also cited the example of the recent trial of VVPAT machines conducted by the ECI in Madhya Pradesh and demanded for elections to be held using paper ballots.

However, the ECI had advised the former to introspect about its “unsatisfactory poll performance” in the assembly elections rather than attributing it to the alleged failure of the EVMs.

“It is for your party to introspect as to why your party could not perform as per your expectations and it is unfair on the part of your party to attribute unsatisfactory poll performance of your party to the alleged tamperability of EVMs. The Commission is fully satisfied with the tamper proof functioning of the ECI-EVMs,” the ECI said in the letter.

