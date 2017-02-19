Arvind Kejriwal to donate Rs 50,000 towards Irom Sharmila’s election campaign in Manipur

Activist Irom Sharmila meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. (file phot0) Activist Irom Sharmila meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. (file phot0)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced he will be donating Rs 50,000 to assist activist Irom Sharmila’s election campaign in poll-bound Manipur. The chief minister also appealed to the public to help the activist and her party People’s Resurgence & Justice Alliance (PRAJA) by donating generously. “I am donating Rs 50,000 as my small contribution to her and appeal to everyone to support her,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. “Please donate generously to Irom Sharmila,” he wrote earlier on the microblogging website.

I am donating Rs 50,000 as my small contribution to her and appeal to everyone to support her. http://t.co/9uEXT1uMn6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2017

Following his footsteps, AAP Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann also announced he would be donating money to Irom Sharmila’s cause. The comedian-turned-politician on Sunday posted on Twitter that he will be donating a month’s salary to the activist. Mann also said that Sharmila is fighting against injustice in Manipur. “As a member of parliament I am donating my one month salary to Irom Sharmila who is fighting against corrupt system and injustice in Manipur,” he wrote on Twitter.

Demanding the repeal of AFSPA in Manipur, Irom Sharmila, 44, was on hunger strike for 16 years. She ended her hunger strike last year in order to contest Manipur assembly elections in 2017. In September last year, the activist met Kejriwal and sought his advice on how to defeat rival political parties. Sharmila said she would require Kejriwal’s help to take on established political parties. “We want Kejriwal to campaign for us. We would not only require his moral support, but also help of his volunteers to win the elections,” Sharmila had said.

Sharmila will be fighting against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress for the Thoubal Assembly seat. She recently accused the BJP of offering her crores of rupees to contest on a party ticket.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd