Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cancels visit to Gujarat in light of MCD polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cancelled his visit to Gujarat, scheduled on Sunday, in light of the upcoming civic polls in the national capital, which he is busy preparing for. “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not be attending the Gandhinagar meeting. We have been told that he is busy with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls where names of candidates are being finalised,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saurashtra zone convener Kanu Kalsaria told reporters in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“But tomorrow’s programme will be held as per schedule in the presence of party’s Gujarat in-charge, Gopal Rai,” he said.

For tomorrow’s event, volunteers from across the 182 assembly segments in the state will gather at Chhavni Maidan in the state capital to discuss strategies for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections and plan its door-to-door campaign.

The Delhi civic body will go to polls on April 23.

