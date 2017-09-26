Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks power minister Satyendar Jain to resolve tenants’ grievances over subsidy

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked power minister Satyendar Jain to resolve the grievances of tenants over the government’s power subsidy scheme with many of them complaining that house owners were not passing on the benefits to them. In a letter to Jain, the chief minister asked him to prepare a roadmap for providing the benefit of subsidy to “each and every tenant” residing in the national capital.

The move comes after Kejriwal received complaints during public hearings that in several cases, the house owners do not pass on the subsidy benefit to the tenants and that they are not getting the same.

Under the power subsidy scheme, the Delhi government provides 50 per cent subsidy on electricity tariffs up to 400 units on domestic electricity connections for all residents of Delhi.

“The CM in his letter has said, rationalising the rates of electricity consumption has been done to reduce the extra burden of erstwhile enhanced rates on each consumer,” the government said in a statement.

“He has asked the power minister to take appropriate steps so that no domestic electricity consumer should be deprived of the relief being provided by the government on electricity tariffs,” it said.

Jain has been asked to submit a proposal for providing the benefit of subsidy to “each and every tenant” .

This will help in solving the problems of the tenants in the city who are not receiving the benefit of the much lauded scheme, the statement said.

The AAP government had first introduced a 50 per cent subsidy for domestic consumers consuming up to 400 units per month in December 2013, and had restored it once again from February 2015 onwards when the Aam Aadmi Party had come back to the power.

Government said that residents have been getting this relief on their electricity bills continuously since February 14, 2015.

