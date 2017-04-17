Delhi civic polls: Cow protection, regularisation of colonies in BJP manifesto

BJP leaders release their poll manifesto Sunday. Amit Mehra BJP leaders release their poll manifesto Sunday. Amit Mehra

Promises such as regularisation of unauthorised colonies within one year and cow protection feature in the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming polls to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi. The manifesto was released on Sunday. Countering the AAP’s poll promise of abolishing house tax, the BJP, in its manifesto, said “no new tax” will be levied. Stating that the elected councillors will work for a Delhi as “envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, the manifesto promises to make Delhi “garbage-free”, provide social welfare cards for unorganised sector to access insurance, healthcare facilities, and to introduce a new scheme for welfare of rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers.

The manifesto states that each elected representative will hold a meeting with the RWAs every month as well.

The party, in its 28-page “Sankalp Patra”, also promises food at Rs 10 per plate under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojna if it comes to power. “The Sankalp Patra embodies PM Narendra Modi’s policies and the views of party president Amit Shah. Kejriwal is trying to scare people. We will neither levy any new tax or hike rates, nor allow anyone else to do it,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

The party also promises to provide assistance to NGOs running gaushalas and work towards popularising non-meat cow products. The party also promises a hawker welfare policy with a “time-bound 90 day programme” and special grievance redressal cells for people from the Northeast living in the city.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now