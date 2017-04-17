Delhi civic polls: BJP’s previous manifestos are documents of lies, failures, says AAP

The AAP Sunday accused the BJP of failing to meet its promises before the MCD polls of 2007 and 2012. Calling its then manifesto a document of ‘lies and failures’ over the last 10 years, the AAP alleged that the BJP, which had promised to abolish house tax in 2007, was now resorting to ‘hypocrisy’.

AAP state convenor Dilip Pandey said since the party had announced that it would abolish house tax if it was voted to power in the civic polls on April 23, the “corrupt and venal politicians of the BJP and the Congress” have claimed that it is not legally tenable to do away with it. However, he said in the 2007 civic polls, the BJP had made the same promise but failed to deliver.

Pandey alleged that the BJP had “created a vicious circle of touts and dalals who in the name of house tax collection, extort money from citizens and harass them to no end”.

The AAP also alleged that under the garb of regularising street vendors, the BJP “has looted them of Rs 1.31 crore without improving their daily lives and without regularising them.” The party also said “when it comes to power, it will constitute town vending committees (TVCs); regularise street vendors as quickly as possible and formulate an action plan for their welfare”.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, “On the one hand, the AAP government writes a letter twice to increase house tax and on the eve of MCD elections they make promises to abolish it. People of Delhi are intelligent and will not fall for this poll gimmick.”

