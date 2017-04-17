Delhi civic polls: As Ravi Kishan kicks off BJP roadshows, workers stay away

EVEN AS Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi kickstarted the BJP’s roadshows in central and north Delhi from Paharganj on Sunday, many BJP workers from the area stayed away — reserving their support for former councillor Sunil Kakkad and his wife Bindiya. The BJP denied a ticket to them this election.

As the BJP caravan advanced into the main market from New Delhi railway station Sunday morning, Jaiprakash, a senior BJP karyakarta who owns a shop outside the station, said, “Sunil Kakkad is one of our own. He has worked for the constituency when he was a councillor in 2007. All of us are extending our support to him.”

“The BJP vote is going to split,” he said.

Ravindra Singh, a shopkeeper in Paharganj market, said, “The main contest is between the BJP and the Congress here in Paharganj. But Kakkad has a large support base. If the BJP votes split, the Congress might win.”

The Congress is fielding Madhu Khurana from Paharganj, a two-time councillor and a well-known face in the area.

The BJP, meanwhile, has fielded Babita Bharija, a relatively absent BJP figure who submitted her candidature from the LJP party but is contesting on the BJP symbol — in keeping with its decision to field “new faces” this election season.

“The BJP is hoping to win on the star power of Modi so the value of the local candidate and his work history is obliterated. Hawa chal rahi hai, everyone is going to go with the tide,” Jaiprakash said.

“No matter who comes to power, the potholed roads of Paharganj will remain this way forever. And the lanes will be without lights. Successive governments promise to make the railway station a world class one because it is the gateway to Delhi and foreigners alight here. Yet, this area is one of the most unhygienic and unliveable ones in Delhi,” said Chandra Singh Negi, a BJP worker in the area.

