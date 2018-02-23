AAP MLAs’ bail plea dismissed; party leaders slam Delhi police for search at Arvind Kejriwal’s house

  • Associate Sponsor
AAP accused the Delhi Police of acting like a bully by entering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence "illegally" and being a mere "puppet" in the hands of the central government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 5:25 pm
Delhi Chief secy assault case: Delhi court dismissed bail plea of arrested AAP MLAs Delhi Police carried out searches at Kejriwal’s residence and seized hard drives of 21 CCTV cameras.
A Delhi Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, in connection with an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Stating that there was no new ground for custodial interrogation, Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon said both will remain in 14-days judicial custody.

In a startling development, Chief Secretary Prakash on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten up by two MLAs the presence of Kejriwal at the latter’s residence on Monday night where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

While Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli, was arrested from Defence Colony on Tuesday night, Khan was taken into custody after he came to Jamia Nagar police station with his supporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police carried out searches at Kejriwal’s residence and seized hard drives of 21 CCTV cameras, seven of which were found non-functional.

The surprise searches triggered strong reactions from AAP, which accused the Delhi Police of acting like a bully by entering the Chief Minister’s residence “illegally” and being a mere “puppet” in the hands of the central government.

“The police team went inside the chief minister’s residence only to “humiliate and insult him (Arvind Kejriwal),” Party leader Ashutosh was quoted as saying by PTI. “They didn’t ask questions on CCTV footage but about the painting of the residence. Delhi Police is responsible for the CCTV cameras in CM’s house, not Arvind Kejriwal.”

AAP leaders also held a press conference, in which they showed a two-and-half-minute clip where senior police officials are seen inside the residence of the chief minister, purportedly asking questions about the wall paint of the room. AAP’s Sanjay Singh tweeted, “Without Modi government’s directive, the police could not have indulged in such “dadagiri”.

Asserting that the BJP government and PM Modi will face the consequences of their actions in 2019 general elections, Singh said, “How is it that the Delhi police can investigate at the CMs residence, something we have no issues with, but why has there been no investigation into the attack of our minister even after we identified the accused.” “This is the police’s dadagiri. Today it’s happening with us (AAP), tomorrow it’ll happen at each home. They stripped Dalits in Gujarat, beat up siblings in the name of anti-Romeo squad in UP. They have an LG in Bengal who has meetings with officials,” Singh said in a tweet.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has claimed that their request seeking CCTV footage from the chief minister’s residence in connection with the alleged assault case was not met, prompting them to dispatch a posse there to collect evidence.

  1. S
    S Fernandes
    Feb 23, 2018 at 6:37 pm
    AAP is dangerous. This party should be banned
    (1)(2)
    Reply
    1. Pj Raina
      Feb 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm
      how is bigest thug of delhi roaming free put this khujliwal and all mlas present in meeting too behind bars
      (6)(2)
      Reply
      1. Sushil Ahuja
        Feb 23, 2018 at 6:10 pm
        अब समझ आ रही है कि पढ़े लिखे और अमीर लोग जो देश में पैसा लगाना चाहते थे वह देश छोड़कर क्यों बाहर जा रहे हैं या चले गए हैं उसके पीछे RSS का मोदी का गुंडाराज , मेरे को समझ आ रहा है लोकपाल क्यों नहीं आने दिया । यह भी अभी सबको समझ आ जाएगा Arvind को vidhan Sabha बुला कर ,# बच्चो के अधिकारो पर चर्चा आरंभ करा कर । BJP का सूपडा 2019 में साफ करने के लिए, Shantibhushanji को , Prashant को request कर AAP की political ताकत further बडाने की जरूरत ,मुझे समझ आ रही है। Arvind को पुराने साथियों को साथ लेना होगा। 8178512696
        (6)(7)
        Reply
        1. Pj Raina
          Feb 23, 2018 at 6:25 pm
          abe andhe abhi tak samjha nahi gunda kaun hai khjliwaal ko bho jail mein bharao sab se bada gunda aur jhoota mukhote wala he is not above law
          (0)(5)
          Reply
        2. Sunil Sharma
          Feb 23, 2018 at 6:02 pm
          IF THE DELHI COPS SEARCHES A SHAH HOUSE I WONDER WHAT ARE ILLEGALLY ACTIVITIES WILL BE FOUND. beside the LOOT, weapons and illegal money transaction overseas. "LOOT AND SCOOT " WHO KNOWS YOU WILL FIND NIRAV MODI, Lalith modi and Vijaya Mallaya HOT LINE PHONE CONNECTION TO JAY SHAH OFFICE. "LOOTO AUR LOOTO. MAKE INDYA BEKARI."
          (4)(7)
          Reply
          1. B
            Blackpower 666
            Feb 23, 2018 at 6:08 pm
            hallucination ? Drugs ? Lost money on Noteban ?
            (5)(5)
            Reply
          2. PL Dhar
            Feb 23, 2018 at 5:58 pm
            Deeply regret having supported AAP.....It is a party of goons headed by a self-declared anarchist...... Death of a dream that Delhites saw!!?
            (6)(13)
            Reply
