Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’: Nitin Tyagi questioned

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (Express photo by Tashi Gobriyal) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (Express photo by Tashi Gobriyal)

IN THE ongoing investigation into the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs, the Delhi Police Monday questioned Nitin Tyagi, an MLA from Laxmi Nagar. Initially, Tyagi was called for questioning along with another MLA, Rajesh Rishi, on February 24. However, he could not turn up before the police that day because of his “mother’s health”. He had sought a week’s time to appear before the investigators.

Sources claimed he “denied all allegations” of assault during questioning.

Additional DCP (north) Harendra K Singh told The Indian Express that Tyagi arrived at the Civil Lines police station around 3 pm and was questioned for about three hours.

“He was among those who were present during the incident. He was also named in the complaint,” Singh said, adding he was, however, not made an accused in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya