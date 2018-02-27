Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: FSL will decide whether CCTV footage was tampered, says police

Anshu Prakash (File) Anshu Prakash (File)

The Delhi Police, probing the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs, Monday claimed that the CCTV footage obtained from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence has discrepancies and that a forensic test will reveal whether the footage has been tampered with.

A sessions court, hearing the bail plea of MLA Prakash Jarwal — arrested in connection with the alleged assault — was informed that the arrival of the Chief Secretary at the CM’s residence does not match with the CCTV timings. The footage has been sent for forensic examination, police said.

Additional DCP Harendra Singh informed the court that the meeting where the assault took place did not happen in the camp office, but in the drawing room of the CM’s residence.

The entry and exit timing of the chief secretary, as per the CCTV footage submitted by the defence, is between 11.24 pm and 11.31 pm on February 19. However, police had earlier informed the court — citing advisor to the CM VK Jain’s statement — that the Chief Secretary arrived at the CM’s residence past midnight.

The defence argued that there is a 40-minute gap in the CCTV timings, but it has not been tampered with, and the FSL results will make it clear. The hearing came up before Additional Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana at the Tis Hazari court.

The prosecutor submitted that MLA Jarwal has a number of cases against him and is a “history-sheeter”. However, the defence counsel argued that he has not been convicted in any of the cases, and the current case is “politically motivated”. Defence counsel B S Joon said, “The case is not made out since the FIR was registered without a medical examination.”

The court reserved the order on bail for 2 pm on Tuesday. Last week, Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon had dismissed the bail application of both AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Jarwal, stating that prima facie circumstances point towards a “premeditated criminal conspiracy”.

The court said that the bail application cannot be considered in routine manner as both the MLAs are “history-sheeters”.

