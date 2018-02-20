Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: BJP wants Arvind Kejriwal to resign, Congress seeks his apology

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (From left). Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (From left).

Reactions from leaders of different political parties poured in on Tuesday after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claimed that he was abused and assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence late Monday evening.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Kejriwal’s resignation over the alleged incident, the Congress termed it an “administrative and constitutional crisis”, and sought an apology from the chief minister. However, Delhi Chief Minister’s office (CMO) denied the accusation terming it as “bizarre and baseless”. The AAP accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest.”

Calling the incident “an act of Urban Naxalism”, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari sought Kejriwal’s resignation, a high-level inquiry against him and suspension of the legislators concerned. “Arvind Kejriwal and his Goon MLAs misbehaved and threatened the Chief secretary of NCT Delhi Government last night… another shameful act of @AamAadmiParty Goons… an act of Urban Naxalism… #UrbanNaxaliteKejriwal must Resign (sic),” he tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the MHA has sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the case. “The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS and Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation.”

“I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear,” he said in a tweet.

Reacting to this, Ashish Khetan said, “Sir, you have already pronounced the verdict by holding AAP guilty. Then whats the point of ordering inquiry? You should have first ascertained full facts through an independent & credible process. Sad to see that you couldn’t rise above party politics.” Khetan had said that he sought a meeting with the home minister but he later tweeted: “I have been told that HM is very busy and he won’t be able to meet me.”

BJP leader Sambit Patra said, “A constitutional crisis looms over Delhi. It’s the first time we saw a Chief Secretary being assaulted on the directions of a CM. AAP and anarchy have become synonymous. It has no relations with Constitution. The constitutional crisis that has come to the fore today, in Delhi, because of the lawlessness created by Arvind Kejriwal and his party is worrisome.”

“We condemn the way how Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, his party members behaved in the CM’s residence with the Chief Secretary of Delhi,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on the AAP government, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken accused it of being a complete failure and demanded that Kejriwal apologises for this “hooliganism”. He tweeted: “Kejriwal should apologise for this hooliganism which took place before him-AAP Govt is unable to deliver-Beating of Chief Secretary by MLAs in front of CM is another low and is aimed to divert attention from Govt failures! AAP does not know Governance and has failed miserably (sic).”

Senior Congress leader J P Agarwal also reacted to the issue and sought L-G Anil Baijal’s intervention saying that an all-party meeting should be called in this regard. “We have run Delhi government for 15 years and never has there been such a problem. One should not stoop to such level,” he tweeted.

