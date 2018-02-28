Delhi Chief secretary ‘assault’ case: Anshu Prakash returns to work with a rider but AAP attack continues

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

Written by Sourav Roy Barman

The rift between the political executive and the bureaucracy appeared to deepen on Tuesday, with the AAP accusing Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash of “conspiring” to destabilise the elected government, even as the top official attended the first Cabinet meeting since the alleged assault on him.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, took place at the Delhi Secretariat in the afternoon amid heavy police deployment. Hours before the meeting, Prakash wrote to Kejriwal that he will attend the meeting based on the assumption that the CM “will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers”.

“It is also hoped that proper decorum will be maintained and dignity of the officers will be protected,” he added.

All ministers, excluding Gopal Rai who is in Kerala for medical treatment, were present in the meeting, which also saw the presence of Principal Secretary (Finance) S N Sahai and Secretary of the General Administration Department Manoj Parida. The meeting began at 3 pm and lasted 15-20 minutes.

As Kejriwal made his way into the meeting, where the dates of the Budget session were finalised, several top officials stood in the lobby in silence, wearing black bands as a mark of solidarity with Prakash, who alleged that he was assaulted at the CM’s residence on February 19.

Earlier, in a resolution, the joint forum of government employees, which includes officials from the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, endorsed the position taken by Prakash and resolved to communicate with ministers only through written means till Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia issue any apology.

Prakash made it clear that the decision to attend the Cabinet meeting was taken keeping in mind the importance of finalising dates for the Budget session, which will be held from March 16 to 28. The joint forum took the view that the officers may attend it in the “larger public interest”.

However, even as the presence of officials was being seen as a sign of thaw in the ongoing face-off between ministers and the bureaucracy, the AAP held a press conference targeting Prakash and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. At 5 pm, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged at a press conference that Prakash, Baijal and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik entered into a conspiracy to “destabilise” the AAP government by provoking the IAS association and instigating other employee unions to assault ministers at the Secretariat. “IAS Association called a meeting at the behest of CS and L-G. Officers were instigated to assault every MLA and Minister at Delhi Secretariat. The officers… thrashed Minister Imran Hussain and his staff,” the party alleged.

