Delhi Chief secretary ‘assault’ case: AAP MLA’s bail rejected, court says he has no respect for law

AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan at Tis Hazari court, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan at Tis Hazari court, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A Sessions Court Tuesday dismissed the bail application of jailed AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, stating that his “aggression” towards Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash demonstrates that he has “no respect” for the law. The court also noted that Prakash, who has alleged he was assaulted by Jarwal and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at the CM’s home on February 19, is an officer of “impeccable career”, and no motive could be attributed to him lodging a “false complaint”.

The is the second time Jarwal’s bail application has been dismissed — earlier, a magisterial court had dismissed both his and Khan’s bail plea. Additional sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandana said the aggression by the accused towards the top bureaucrat, “that too at the house of the CM itself, demonstrates that the applicant has no respect for law and he can go to any extent to serve their interest”.

“It is not only undemocratic and against the principles of good governance but would create fear in the minds of other officers and would shake the confidence of people in law enforcement machinery. The situation cannot be more alarming when lawmakers themselves do not respect the rule of law… The threats extended by the applicant, combined with attitude of aggressive character towards public servant holding high position, is totally unacceptable,” the court said.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to file a report on March 1, on the plea by Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain seeking preservation of the CCTV footage at the Secretariat — which captured the alleged attack on him and his staff by officials.

