Delhi chief secretary assault case: AAP MLAs sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved the order for bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal for Friday, in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday. The court also sent the two legislators to a 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Khan and Jarwal were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon who heard their bail applications. The court had, on Wednesday, rejected the demand of the police to interrogate the duo in its custody and kept the bail matter for today as the prosecution wanted to place some documents before it. The court also termed the case as “highly sensitive”.

The two legislators were arrested after the chief secretary on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten up by them in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence on Monday night, where he had been called for an emergency meeting. While Jarwal was arrested from Defence Colony late on Tuesday, the CM’s advisor, V K Jain, was questioned at Civil Lines police station for about three hours early Wednesday morning. Later in the day, the Delhi Police arrested Khan, after he came to Jamia Nagar police station with his supporters.

Stating that there was no law and order under Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who was “working as a BJP agent,” AAP spokesperson Ashutosh said the two leaders were arrested “without evidence”. Addressing reporters in the national capital on Thursday, he said, “On the basis of a baseless complaint by the chief secretary, two party MLAs were arrested without evidence while those who beat our Ministers and their aides are roaming free.”

“Everybody has seen the video. (Still) no FIR was lodged against the culprits,” he added.

Referring to the chief secretary’s medical report which said he was allegedly assaulted after midnight, Ashutosh said the CCTV footage from outside the CM’s residence showed the top bureaucrat made his exit at 11.30 pm. “There is an unnecessary drama (going on) about it,” he said, as quoted by IANS.

