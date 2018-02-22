Delhi chief secretary assault case: AAP MLAs sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved the order for bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal for Friday, in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday. The court also sent the two legislators to a 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail.
Khan and Jarwal were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon who heard their bail applications. The court had, on Wednesday, rejected the demand of the police to interrogate the duo in its custody and kept the bail matter for today as the prosecution wanted to place some documents before it. The court also termed the case as “highly sensitive”.
The two legislators were arrested after the chief secretary on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten up by them in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence on Monday night, where he had been called for an emergency meeting. While Jarwal was arrested from Defence Colony late on Tuesday, the CM’s advisor, V K Jain, was questioned at Civil Lines police station for about three hours early Wednesday morning. Later in the day, the Delhi Police arrested Khan, after he came to Jamia Nagar police station with his supporters.
Stating that there was no law and order under Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who was “working as a BJP agent,” AAP spokesperson Ashutosh said the two leaders were arrested “without evidence”. Addressing reporters in the national capital on Thursday, he said, “On the basis of a baseless complaint by the chief secretary, two party MLAs were arrested without evidence while those who beat our Ministers and their aides are roaming free.”
“Everybody has seen the video. (Still) no FIR was lodged against the culprits,” he added.
Referring to the chief secretary’s medical report which said he was allegedly assaulted after midnight, Ashutosh said the CCTV footage from outside the CM’s residence showed the top bureaucrat made his exit at 11.30 pm. “There is an unnecessary drama (going on) about it,” he said, as quoted by IANS.
- Feb 22, 2018 at 8:09 pmDo we need a police custody or judicial custody at all? The so called incidence happened in front of several mlas and cm and dy cm. It is like a quarral. Are we booking mlas for attempted murder? If two people or friends quarral , they are nomally repriminded and let go. No one is seriousaly injured. Then why 14 days. Dont we have same law for all? A sena mp beats ai worker with chappal and he is not even arrested. And aap mlas has quarrel and some fighe and r sent to 14 days custody? Why is the difference? Only because, mlas from opposition? Are we giving equal treatment to all or one upmanship to ruling mlas? Incidence of attack by mps and mlas on government had happened earlier also. Why 14 days judicial custody? Had police asked for 14 days? Biased and commited ( to ruling party) judiciary are here again. It is revenge of modi who has not fergotten his defeat in hands of aap in 2015. Our democresy is at very dangerous mode and is not safe in hands of modi.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 8:07 pmAshutosh, It is high time that your party start behaving like a civilized organization. Being a legislature does not confer legitimacy to rowdy behavior.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 7:48 pmBJP's saffron agenda is to finish off opposition AND choke the VOICES OF DISSENT and loot the country.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 7:29 pmAAP is teaching other parties how to treat your guests. Invite them, beat them up and play victim card..... Wah wah wah aapia's !!!!!' not any more aap_tardsReply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 7:02 pmBitter lesson learnt "Never believe Gandhivadis such as Anna Hazare type". Guys Kejriwal is embroiled in a litigation with Jaitley, 22 MLA face disqualification in office of profit, one MLA is a wife beater, the legal minister had a fake legal degree, two MLAs are now in jail, Deputy CM is a diploma holder now tell me how is the Delhi government running. Obviously not. Really that is some achievement in a short span of 3 years. I will really be surprised if Kejriwal wins another Delhi election. Then if he does Delhiites will be another bunch of losers like Biharis / Bengalis who can't read the writing on the wall.Reply
