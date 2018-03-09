Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal granted bail by Delhi High Court

Jarwal was arrested on February 20, a day after the alleged incident. (File) Jarwal was arrested on February 20, a day after the alleged incident. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital, says news agency PTI.

The Delhi Chief Secretary had lodged an FIR on February 20 against two AAP MLAs — Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — for allegedly slapping and abusing him at the chief minister’s residence. Both were arrested on February 21.

On Friday, the bail plea of Jarwal was allowed by Justice Mukta Gupta. Jarwal was arrested on February 20, a day after the alleged incident.

Earlier, the court had reserved the bail plea of AAP MLA from Deoli, observing that it is a very unfortunate situation where the state and the officers feel unsafe and are being threatened by each other.

However, the bail plea of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was also arrested in the case on February 21, is pending before the court, PTI said.

A magisterial court had earlier denied bail to both Jarwal and Khan, saying the matter cannot be treated in “a casual and routine manner” while dubbing them as “history-sheeters”. Jarwal was again denied the relief when he moved a sessions court. The court had said that the situation could not be more alarming when lawmakers do not respect the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had on Thursday summoned two legislators — Praveen Kumar and Ajay Dutt– to join the ongoing probe into the alleged assault case.

