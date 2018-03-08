Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’: Two more AAP MLAs summoned by police

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, Delhi Police Thursday summoned two more legislators to join the probe.

Two MLAs — Praveen Kumar and Ajay Dutt — were asked to join the probe as they were reportedly present when Prakash was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister’s residence. Kumar has assured he will arrive at 4 pm on Thursday but Dutt is out of city, said police sources.

Additional DCP Hemendra Singh told The Indian Express that more MLAs might be called for questioning in the days to come.

Earlier, two MLAs — Nitin Tyagi and Rajesh Rishi — were questioned by police at Civil Lines Police Station in north Delhi. Both had “denied all allegations” of assault during questioning.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had lodged an FIR on February 20 against two AAP MLAs — Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — for allegedly slapping and abusing him at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a meeting. Both were arrested on February 21.

