Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: MHA seeks report from L-G, Rajnath Singh says ‘justice will be done’

Expressing pain over Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s claim that he was abused and assaulted by two AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence late Monday evening, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the MHA has sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the case.

Rajnath took to Twitter to say justice will be done in the case. “The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS and Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation,” he tweeted.

Asserting that civil servants should work without fear, the home minister said, “I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear.”

Prakash has alleged that the incident happened when he was called to discuss the issue of distribution of ration as well as the advertisements for government’s three-year anniversary at Kejriwal’s residence, where a few MLAs were also reportedly present. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegations. The party has termed the top bureaucrat’s allegations as “ludicrous” and accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest.”

