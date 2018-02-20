  • Associate Sponsor
  • Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: MHA seeks report from L-G, Rajnath Singh says ‘justice will be done’

Rajnath Singh said, "I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 4:22 pm
Delhi Chief Secretary 'assault' case: MHA seeks report from L-G, Rajnath Singh says 'justice will be done' L-G Anil Baijal (L), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Expressing pain over Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s claim that he was abused and assaulted by two AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence late Monday evening, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the MHA has sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the case.

Rajnath took to Twitter to say justice will be done in the case. “The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS and Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation,” he tweeted.

Asserting that civil servants should work without fear, the home minister said, “I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear.”

Prakash has alleged that the incident happened when he was called to discuss the issue of distribution of ration as well as the advertisements for government’s three-year anniversary at Kejriwal’s residence, where a few MLAs were also reportedly present. However,  the Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegations. The party has termed the top bureaucrat’s allegations as “ludicrous” and accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest.”

  1. Sriram Kalpathi
    Feb 20, 2018 at 4:33 pm
    The people are watching the culprits and will hand over Justice to the destructive mentality of those,who are troubling the MLAs elected by them.Makhan and Company will be wiped out again by AAP in the next Assembly election As for the other opposition party,comprising of looters, people will drive them out of Delhi.
    1. B
      bhimsen
      Feb 20, 2018 at 4:31 pm
      Congress would be self flagellating why they supported, gave money, allowed their pet journalist to cross over to this nutcase of a party in 2015. Congress and AAP will never get support from any Delhi bureaucrats. As for Delhiites well please vote again for AAP soon you will also stand in the categories of Biharis / Bengalis who could never distinguish between s and dacoits.
