Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway: Tanker kills five

Five people were mowed down by a tanker early Tuesday on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway near Panipat. The tanker ran over the five bystanders who had stopped to help the driver of another tanker and one more person as their vehicle had turned turtle. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by an eyewitness. The driver of the second tanker fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

