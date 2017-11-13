Delhi Cabinet okays setting up Delhi Village Development Board for civic works

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai. (File/Photo) Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai. (File/Photo)

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved setting up of Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), which will look after civic works in both rural and urban villages in the national capital. At a press conference at New Delhi, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said the DVDB will subsume the Delhi Rural Development Board (DRDB) meant for carrying out development works only in rural villages.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, adding all 300 villages in the national capital will come under the purview of the board.

“The DVDB will look after construction of approach roads, link roads, village roads, development of ponds and water bodies, development of cremation grounds, parks and other facilities,” the government later said in a statement.

Rai said the DVDB would have Delhi’s development minister as its chairperson, adding the new board will also have the mandate to create ‘choupals’.

Two MLAs would be nominated by the government as vice-chairpersons, officials said.

“All ministers, Delhi MPs, MLAs, zonal chairpersons of all municipal corporations, chief secretary and many other officials would be the member of the board,” an official said.

The DVDB will constitute Village Development Committees (VDCs) for assistance in carrying out survey of the villages for assessing the facilities available and those required, and identifying priority areas for development works, the development minister said.

The statement said the VDCs would comprise 21 members, who would be nominated by the local MLA and these members would function on voluntary basis.

For coordination between VDCs and MLAs, a 16-member coordination committee would be formed.

“The coordination committee will have a chairman and a co-chairman, who would be the two independent members of DVDB. The coordination committee members would not be entitled to any remuneration,” the statement said.

