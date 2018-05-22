Delhi Cabinet doubles incentives of ASHA workers

There is one ASHA for every 2,000 people (400 households). There were 5,210 ASHAs working in Delhi, as per October 2017 figures. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) There is one ASHA for every 2,000 people (400 households). There were 5,210 ASHAs working in Delhi, as per October 2017 figures. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The AAP government on Tuesday doubled incentives for ASHA workers from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 3,000 besides providing for a maternity benefit of Rs 2,000 per month for a period of six months to eligible ones.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the health department’s proposal for enhancement of incentives under the Accredited Social Health Activist(ASHA) scheme, said a government statement. “The cabinet approved the proposal to double the incentives for ASHA workers, with the core incentive now being doubled from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. Similarly in all other categories also, the incentive has been doubled.”

In order to support ASHAs during pregnancy, it has been decided to provide them with a maternity benefit of Rs 2,000 per month for a period of six months during the perinatal period, it said. ASHAs provide a linkage and help to improve the health indices for around 100 lakh plus population living in Delhi.

They are expected to devote at least three to four hours everyday for five days a week in carrying out their activities – which include home visits, attending health and nutrition days and outreach sessions.

There is one ASHA for every 2,000 people (400 households). There were 5,210 ASHAs working in Delhi, as per October 2017 figures.

