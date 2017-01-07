Delhi cabinet decisions: Rs 2,000 for helping accident victims

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo)

IN THE run-up to the municipal polls and next year’s budget, the Delhi government Friday announced a slew of financial decisions. The Cabinet also announced that the Assembly’s winter session will be held on January 17 and 18. Among the decisions approved by the Cabinet is an incentive scheme for “good samaritans”. Those who help accident victims and take them to hospital will now get Rs 2,000 as a reward from the government, along with a letter of appreciation.

“People hesitate to help road accident victims for fear of being drawn into the situation. This incentive will bring down social apathy. In 2015, a total of 8,085 accidents occurred in the capital. As of now, there are no provisions in the law which encourage people to take the injured to hospital for treatment,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Overruling the Delhi Transport Corporation, the Cabinet also cleared an out-of-turn promotion to Olympic champion Sakshi Malik’s father. “A minor discrepancy in the ACR of Sakshi Malik’s father was coming in the way of his promotion. The cabinet decided to bypass it, given the family’s condition and sacrifices made by him…,” Sisodia said.

Other announcements

Clearance for Metro construction Phase IV. Enhancement of Rs 1,000 per month to all beneficiaries under Old Age Pension. Disability pension raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. Pension for widows and destitute women raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. Enhancement of family income limit to Rs 1 lakh per annum from Rs 60,000 under Old Age Pension Scheme, and Rs 75,000 per annum under Disability Pension Scheme.

“Increasing food prices, difficulty in accessing medical care in government hospitals and expensive private medical care… are a severe drain on a family’s resources. These factors were taken into account to increase the rates,” said a government statement.

On the enhancement of income limit under the Old Age and Disability Pension schemes, a source said, “The limit for old age pension was last revised in 2008. However, the income and cost of living index have significantly risen since then… Hence, the revised budget estimate under Old Age Pension would be Rs 765 crore.”

Similarly, officials said, the Disability Pension Scheme is likely to get 1,000 applications per month. Hence, the revised budget estimate under the scheme would be Rs 153 crore.