Delhi bypolls: CM Arvind Kejriwal again raises issue of EVM ‘manipulation’

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: File photo) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday raked up the issue of alleged EVM manipulation, despite the election commission’s assertion that the voting machines are robust and tamper-proof. Kejriwal raised the issue referring to media reports that a few machines, used during the bypoll in Rajasthan’s Dholpur today, may have been tampered with and claimed that EVMs were being brought from Rajasthan to be used in the upcoming municipal polls.

“Will the MCD polls be neutral? Why does not the EC probe these machines? What is the point of polls in a situation like this? “Why defective EVMs voting only BJP? They (are) not “defective”. Their software changed. Let EC give us one of these EVM, we’ll prove they are tampered (sic),” the CM said in a series of tweets.

Earlier, Kejriwal had claimed that EVMs were being brought from Uttar Pradesh to conduct the polls, a charge the State Election Commission had rejected. EVMs are robust and tamper-proof and even the manufacturers cannot manipulate them at the time of production, the EC said today, countering allegations that the machines are unreliable.

With the Opposition’s questions on the reliability of the electronic voting machines getting louder, the Commission has come out with a list of ‘frequently asked questions’ to put across its views in public domain.

