Behind the anger against AAP: ‘Took our vote, then left us midway’

BJP-SAD supporters after Sirsa's win, Thursday. Amit Mehra

Sharp anger against the “abandonment” by former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was the key reasons cited for the party’s rout by several residents of Rajouri Garden. Singh’s departure to Punjab to contest from Lambi constituency sealed the party’s fate in Rajouri Garden, they said.

“We had picked the MLA so he would serve us for five years at least. We had never thought he would leave midway because he got a better opportunity elsewhere. Even when he was the MLA, he did very little work. Many roads remained broken and there was filth everywhere,” Satwinder Kaur, a resident of Vishnu Garden, which falls under the Rajouri Garden constituency, claimed.

AAP, too, seemed to have understood that its strategy to field a Delhi MLA in Punjab backfired. When Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spoke about the verdict on Thursday morning, he emphasised on the party’s failure to placate the anger of the people.

The BJP-SAD alternative also seems to have caught the fancy of voters. “Sirsa had been our MLA previously. He could have contested from Punjab if he wanted, but he didn’t. He stayed true to Delhi and his voters. With the BJP backing him, we are sure more work will be done in the area. While Singh did his fair bit when he was the MLA, we have more faith in Sirsa,” Rajeev Khanna, a resident of Rajouri Garden, said.

Many avowed supporters of AAP said the party’s replacement for Singh, Harjeet Singh, was a weak candidate.

“He is a mild-mannered, soft-spoken man but he did not have much of a connect with the people. He was a weak candidate to be put up against Sirsa, especially when the BJP is on a winning high. Many people who voted for AAP in the previous elections voted for Congress in this one,” Rajinder Trikha, a resident of Tagore Garden, said.

