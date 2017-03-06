Delhi: Businessman ‘cheated’ of Rs 7 lakh by man posing as MHA official

Various fake documents used by Mohd Subhan Various fake documents used by Mohd Subhan

A 35-year-old businessman was cheated to the tune of Rs 7 lakh in Shahdara district by a conman, who posed as an assistant superintendent officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs and even pasted a fake MHA sticker on a car which went undetected for almost five months. However, police are yet to arrest the accused. Police also registered the FIR a month after the complainant, Vijay Chaudhary, reported the matter. The case was finally registered on February 17 against the accused, identified as Mohd Subhan, at Farsh Bazaar police station in Shahdara district under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation) , 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 71 (limit of punishment of offence made up of several offenses).

According to the FIR, Kumar had made a PCR call on January 19 when he realised he was being cheated by the accused. But when police arrived, he claimed the accused was let off. The FIR added that Chaudhary was humiliated by one of the policemen. Chaudhary, an egg supplier who also runs a mobile recharge shop in Vishwas Nagar, said he had first met Subhan last year in June. He had promised to get his relative a job as he had “clout in the MHA”.

Later, Subhan told Chaudhary that he wanted to start a business with him. “I went to my village and mortgaged my land, and managed to get Rs 4 lakh. Then I rented an office space for Rs 10,000 a month near my residence. Subhan also asked me to buy a car, on which he pasted a Home Ministry sticker. I thought the sticker was original because whenever we crossed toll plazas in UP, we were never charged,” said Chaudhary.

He added that he also opened a current account for the business, from which Subhan had been withdrawing money without his knowledge. “On January 18, he said he needed Rs 1 lakh or else the shop would shut. By then, I realised he was duping me. I waited for him at the office and made a PCR call. I found a bag full of forged identity cards which I handed over to police,” said Chaudhary.

“But 20 days after I filed the complaint, I got no update from police,” he said, adding that he was also threatened by the accused. A senior officer at Farsh Bazaar police station said they have sent the ID cards to the authorities concerned. He added that initially, the complainant only wanted his money back and was not willing to register an FIR. Additional DCP A K Lal (Shahdara district) said they are probing the matter.