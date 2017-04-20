Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight suffers nose wheel malfunction after landing at IGIA

The incident took place when the 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, flight from Dehradun lost control and landed on the Left side of runway blocking the main runway for over two hours. (Source: ANI photo) The incident took place when the 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, flight from Dehradun lost control and landed on the Left side of runway blocking the main runway for over two hours. (Source: ANI photo)

A major accident was averted after a Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight experienced a nose wheel malfunction after landing, resulting in a steering problem at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The incident took place at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday when the 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, flight from Dehradun lost control and landed on the Left side of runway blocking the main runway for over two hours.

According to an official statement released by the air carrier, all 60 guests and five crew members have been safely deplaned.

“Jet Airways flight 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, from Dehradun to Delhi of April 19, 2017 experienced a nosewheel malfunction after landing, resulting in a steering problem,” said the official statement.

“Guests are being looked after by the airline’s guest service teams and the aircraft is being towed away for maintenance,” it added.

The operations on the runway started at around 7 pm after the aircraft was removed. Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

