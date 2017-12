The New Delhi-bound flight was delayed for over four hours, officials said (Representational Image) The New Delhi-bound flight was delayed for over four hours, officials said (Representational Image)

An Air Asia flight at Srinagar airport was delayed today due to a technical snag, officials said. The New Delhi-bound flight was delayed for over four hours, they said.

A technical team was called in to inspect the plane, they said, adding it was allowed to take-off after the issue was resolved, they said.

