Delhi: Blow to Congress as Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP, says leaders never took my calls

Former Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was a minister in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet, quit the Congress to join the BJP on Tuesday. Lovely had been with the Congress for 31 years.

Stating that anyone with self-respect will not stay in Congress, Lovely told The Indian Express, “There is no door I have not knocked in the last two months. It is unfortunate that I tried to meet the central leadership for over two months and I could not, and I called Amit Shah ji once and I was able to meet him.”

Citing his reasons for leaving the party, the former Delhi urban development minister said he took the decision because none of the party’s senior leaders were involved in the campaign committees for the upcoming civic polls or for the release of the manifesto.

“It is simply about two leaderships. One that is available for its workers and one that has no time,” Lovely said. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were “changing the definition of politics in the country”.

The 48-year-old leader had joined the Congress when he was studying at Delhi University’s SGTB Khalsa College. He has served as the General Secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress and the General Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India.

Lovely was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998 from the Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency in east Delhi, which he represented four times. He lost the seat to AAP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai in 2015. Lovely has also served as Delhi education minister and was involved in the implementation of the Right to Education Act in the capital. He was appointed DPCC president after J P Agarwal resigned following the party’s rout in the Delhi Assembly elections of 2013.

Claiming that his “principles had been hurt”, Lovely said he had earlier been trying to explain to former Youth Congress president Amit Malik that he should stay in the party, but since the state leaderships continued to disregard them, they decided to join BJP. Lovely joined the party in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Vijay Goel, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and east Delhi MP Maheish Girri.

