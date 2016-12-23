Delhi: Two men arrested for depositing Rs 34 crore in fake accounts

Representational Image Representational Image

Two persons have been arrested by Crime Branch of Delhi Police for depositing black money worth Rs 34 crore in the fake accounts opened by them in the Naya Bazar branch of a private bank in Delhi.

The Crime Branch has arrested two men Rajkumar Goel (47) and Ranjit (29) last night from Naya Bazar area of Chandni Chowk, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police(Crime).

Police received information that Goel is the mastermind of these illegal transactions, he said. Both the accused were earlier involved in issuing fake bills against bank entries and were involved in theft of sale tax. After demonetisation was announced, they used the opportunity to transfer black money in the fake accounts and earn commission, said another officer.

“He had floated a number of fake companies wherein he used to convert illegitimate money into legitimate money through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) transfers,” the officer said.

Goel and Ranjit were called for interrogation and initially tried to mislead the team by not divulging facts. “Later, they confessed that Ranjit, in connivance with Rajkumar, had opened an account in the name of Raj Enterprises at Kotak Mahindra Bank and the money was received by them in this account through RTGS. The account is used only for such transactions,” said the officer.

Upender, who happens to be the cousin of Ranjit, is the proprietor of the account, he said.

“The accused Rajkumar had opened various accounts in the name of different firms like RK International, Swastik Trading, Sapna Trading, Mahalaxmi Industries, Shri Ganesh Enterprises, Delhi Trading Company, Virgo International etc. at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Naya Bazar.

“They had deposited unaccounted cash worth Rs 34 crores in the accounts,” the officer said. Two sets of pan cards, voter I-cards, Aadhaar cards, etc have been seized from them, he added. With their arrest, police also worked out a cheating case in which a woman Suman Anand, a resident of Greater Kailash, was cheated of Rs 55 lakh in September.

“She had told police that sums of Rs 40,50,200 and Rs 15,20,300 were debited from her Corporation bank account on September 3 and 5 respectively using cheques.

“She said that both the original cheques are in her possession and forged cheques were used to transfer cash from her account,” said Yadav.