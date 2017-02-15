Delhi BJP workers burn effigies of AAP government

New Delhi: BJP workers burn effigy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vikas Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: BJP workers burn effigy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vikas Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

With the MCD polls a couple of months away, Delhi BJP workers on Wednesday staged protests across the city and burnt effigies of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. Calling the Delhi government “inefficient and corrupt”, the BJP men accused it of “failing” to honour the promises made to the people. Following the appointment of Manoj Tiwari as its president in December 2016, the Delhi BJP is focusing on slums, unauthorised colonies and rural parts of the city, while blaming the AAP government for “neglecting the needs and problems” of the people living there.

“The protests and effigy-burning programmes were held at 280 locations across the city to expose the inefficient, anarchic and corrupt Kejriwal government,” said Delhi BJP media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor. On Tuesday, Tiwari had released a report card on the second anniversary of the Kejriwal government, giving it ‘minus 3’ points out of 10, and dubbing the government as “insensitive and inactive” towards the needs and problems of the people.

Scores of BJP activists and local leaders gathered at various places in the city on Tuesday. They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and torched effigies of his government. The protests were held all over the city, including at Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Todapur crossing, Naraina, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk among others, Kapoor said.

In the MCD polls, scheduled in April, BJP which currently rules the three municipal corporations is pitted against an optimistic AAP which won the 2015 Delhi Assembly election with a stupendous mandate and a resurgent Congress which expects to build on its good show in the civic body by-polls in May, 2016.