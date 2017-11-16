Delhi BJP urges Lt Governor Anil Baijal to seek report on alleged non utilisation of environment cess

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to seek a report from the AAP government over the alleged “non utilisation” of environment cess and direct it to procure 8,000 new buses with the fund. The delegation headed by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also expressed their suspicion that the environment cess fund may have been diverted for some other use.

“The delegation brought to the notice of the Lt Governor, the fact that during the last three years there were cases of diversion of funds, and there was a possibility that the environment cess collected by the government has also been diverted for some other work,” a Delhi BJP statement said.

The BJP leaders also requested Baijal to seek a report into the “non utilisation” of “Rs 1,002 crore” collected by Delhi government as environment cess and direct it to immediately purchase 8,000 new buses, it added.

The delegation also included Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

