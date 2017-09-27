Delhi BJP to hold campaign against political violence in Kerala

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

The city unit of the BJP will hold a Padyatra campaign next month to create awareness against political violence in Left-ruled Kerala. The campaign will start on October 3 and conclude on October 16, a statement by the Delhi BJP said. A meeting of senior leaders including Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was on Wednesday held to discuss preparations for the Padyatra campaign.

National leaders Ramlal, general secretary (organisation) and vice president Shyam Jaju, also attended the meeting.

“They apprised the office bearers about the violence sponsored by the communist government in Kerala against the BJP and Sangh workers in the state,” it said.

The party has also decided to make a video film on the violence in Kerala and exhibit it during the campaign.

Kerala had been witnessing a cycle of violence involving the BJP-RSS combine and CPI(M) workers with both sides facing killings and attacks on their offices.

Several political killings, including members and supporters of both the groups, have been reported in the state since the Left Democratic Front government led by the CPI(M) came to power in May 2016, with both sides charging one another for the violence.

