Delhi: BJP push to put infighting rumours to rest

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Tuesday said they will begin campaigning for the upcoming MCD polls from April 6. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he will go on a “non-stop campaign spree” till right before the municipal polls. In a bid to dispel rumours about infighting among MPs — especially between Tiwari, Pravesh Verma and Maheish Girri — the party plans to make each of these candidates, along with the MPs of their areas, hold a meeting at 10 pm and address the voter base through a Facebook Live session. Tiwari said, “This is a democracy and we argue because we want to get the best candidates for each seat. We have cordial relations.”

Sources said the party top brass, including senior leaders such as Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will campaign for the party. Bhojpuri actors such as Shweta Tiwari and Monalisa, her co-contestant on Bigg Boss, are also likely to be roped in for campaigning. “I will start campaigning early in the day and stop at 10 pm. I will stay the night wherever I campaign that day — be it a jhuggi or a posh colony. I will, however, take out one hour each day for office work,” said Tiwari, adding that he plans to shoulder the maximum responsibility of campaigning in the city as Delhi has a significant Poorvanchali crowd.

Meanwhile, the BJP Tuesday revealed that for three seats in south Delhi, two candidates each have mistakenly filed nominations. The party said one from each seat will withdraw their nominations Wednesday. Responding to a query about a ticket given to a relative of the sitting councillor in Quresh Nagar, Tiwari said he did not know about it and that an inquiry will be initiated. “This could not have happened. If it really has, someone should be held responsible,” he said.

He, however, elaborated on the definition of a “relative” who is not allowed to get a ticket this time around. “When we said relatives of sitting councillors won’t get tickets, we meant his or her husband/wife, children and grandchildren won’t get a ticket. We did not mean that a sitting councillor’s distant relative, for example his uncle, won’t get a ticket,” he said. Talking about the aspirants who did not get a ticket, Tiwari said, “It is natural for them to be disappointed, but I have spoken to them.” He also said that their agenda is to get 220 seats in the civic body polls.

