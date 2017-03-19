Arrest of youth leader shows AAP abode of anti-socials: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that reported arrest of Aam Aadmi Party’s youth leader Najeeb and his accomplices over alleged robbery proves that AAP has become an abode of anti-social elements.

Tiwari said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanation to the people of Delhi as to what action he is taking against Najeeb and several party MLAs accused of serious charges including Sandeep Kumar, Sharad Chauhan, Rajesh Rishi, Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now