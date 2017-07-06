Delhi BJP forms 26 committees for upcoming elections

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday constituted 26 committees, comprising senior leaders, to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government as part of the party’s preparation for upcoming elections, including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari convened a meeting of senior party leaders, including former legislators, ministers and municipal corporation leaders, seeking their help in running the committees.

“The meeting was called on the direction of BJP national president, Amit Shah who had asked Delhi leaders to seek help of the senior leaders in preparing for the future elections, including the next general elections,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader, who attended the meeting at Tiwari’s residence.

About 35-40 senior Delhi BJP leaders, including ex-minister H S Balli, former legislators Kulwant Rana and Rajesh Gehlot, attended the meeting.

The 19 committees will highlight the achievements of the Modi government as well as programmes and schemes of various ministries and state governments ruled by BJP, said another leader.

“Besides, seven prakalps have been planned to create awareness about socially relevant issues and programmes such as ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign,” he said.

According to sources, top BJP leadership is said to be “dissatisfied” with the performance of the present Delhi BJP team and has directed Tiwari to engage senior leaders and former office bearers in giving momentum to the party’s affairs.

“The issue was raised indirectly by Tiwari while seeking help of the senior leaders and former office bearers of Delhi BJP. During MCD elections in April also, the role of some office bearers and their inexperience was flagged by national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe,” they said.

The new committees and its members will work with an aim to coordinate with Delhi leadership over future programmes and campaigns and report to Tiwari.

