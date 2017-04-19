Delhi: BJP expels leader candidate from Narela

A DAY after Delhi BJP leaders claimed that former AAP leader Sandeep Kumar campaigning for their Narela candidate is a “mischief” and “sabotage”, the BJP has cancelled the candidature of its candidate Savita Khatri.

Khatri has also been expelled by the party. Kumar was sacked by the AAP last year for a sex tape purportedly featuring him.

BJP MP and national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday said that “there is no place in the BJP for criminal elements of AAP against whom there are serious allegations of rape and exploitation of women”.

“Party will not tolerate any kind of association or connivance with any such element from the AAP. There is no place in the party for such persons who may, in any way, have association with criminal elements. Thus, the party has withdrawn the candidature of Savita Khatri and expelled her from the party,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

Sources in the party said that Amit Shah had pulled up the party leadership in Delhi after he came to know that Sandeep Kumar had campaigned for Kha-tri Sunday. “A team was sent to figure out what had actually happened on the spot. The candidate told the team that Kumar had started campaigning on his own. She also said that she had asked him to leave the moment she got to know. However, the justification was not found to be convincing,” said a senior party leader.

