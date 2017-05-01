Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s house ransacked, four arrested

Manoj Tiwari has alleged conspiracy behind the attack. (ANI) Manoj Tiwari has alleged conspiracy behind the attack. (ANI)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s North Avenue residence was ransacked late Sunday night, news agency ANI reported. Four people have been arrested for the same. Tiwari himself was not present in the house during the incident. He has alleged a conspiracy behind the attack and had said the police was also involved in the incident. “It looks like a big conspiracy, that too with police involvement. No one should be spared,” Tiwari said.

#WATCH: CCTV footage from the premises of Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari's residence, before his house in the capital was ransacked pic.twitter.com/GyZNb0qp1T — ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017

Speaking to reporters this morning, the Delhi BJP chief termed the attack as an attempt on his life. “Ye jaanleva humla hai, mere do log injured hai (this is an attack on my life, two of my people have been injured,” he said. An eyewitness, speaking to ANI, said: “Don’t know their intention or the reason behind (the attack) but they were very abusive, (they) were not scared of police. They were seven-eight in number.”

Tiwari has been credited for giving the BJP its third consecutive term in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In the recently concluded elections, the BJP won 181 seats of the 270 that went to polls. An MP representing East Delhi, Tiwari was only recently appointed in-charge of the Delhi BJP.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd